Keller was killed in a tragic incident with his friend, Jared Gaches, when they were struck on Highway 49 last April. He and Gaches were passionate football players.

“From the moment Trevor put on his Placer Junior Hillman uniform, he knew he had found his football family,” Kristina Keller, his mother, said in a release. “The opportunity he received ignited a fire and a passion in his soul. Our goal is to help keep this realization alive year after year to help as many youth as we can who may not be able to afford it on their own.”

The Trevor D. Keller Scholarship Foundation was registered last November and will begin an annual Trevor D. Keller Banquet raffle and silent auction at the Auburn Elks Lodge from 5 – 9 p.m on April 22, which was Trevor’s birthday.

Kristina Keller hopes community members will come out. The program can be supported through donations of goods, cash and services.

She hopes the nonprofit helps a lot of kids enjoy football like Trevor did.

“Trevor could always be recognized on the sideline, cheering on his teammates when something good happened and lifting them up when things were not going their way,” Keller said. “The more kids we can help, the better. Football was a great thing for my son and so many more. It gives them something to focus on, something they love, and discipline to keep up with their schoolwork too.”

Kristina can be reached for more information at (530) 368-3288 or tdkscholarship @gmail.com.