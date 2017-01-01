-Change Page-
Local News
Sports
Living
Opinion
Calendar
Photos
Videos
Contact
Classifieds
Subscriber Services
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Education
Political
National News
State News
Traffic Cameras
Front News Block Header
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
View: Front Featured Block: News Block OM Maximenu
Lady Falcons roll to Vitell tourney consolation crown
Lady Eagle grapplers shine at "Queen of the Hill" tourney
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Falcons bounce back to claim 3rd in Falcon Shootout
Stay
Sports
Blitz
Local Sports
National Sports
Ski Reports
Submit a Youth Sports Score
Front Sport Block Header
Hillmen rally past Eagles to win 75th Arnett
View: Front Featured Block: Sport Block OM Maximenu
Lady Falcons roll to Vitell tourney consolation crown
Lady Eagle grapplers shine at "Queen of the Hill" tourney
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Falcons bounce back to claim 3rd in Falcon Shootout
Stay
Living
Arts & Entertainment
Faith
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
History
Home & Garden
Milestones
People
Seniors
Dining Guide
Expert Advice
Entertainer - Nevada & Placer County
Front Living Block Header
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
View: Front Featured Block: Living Block OM Maximenu
Lady Falcons roll to Vitell tourney consolation crown
Lady Eagle grapplers shine at "Queen of the Hill" tourney
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Falcons bounce back to claim 3rd in Falcon Shootout
Stay
Opinion
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Editorials
Front Opinion Block Header
Another View: He clicked the Bic, and ignited an inferno in Newcastle
View: Front Featured Block: Opinion Block OM Maximenu
Another View: Why is it graceless to refuse a gift?
Hugging, library lovers, blood donation, music
Furor over prominent Auburn landmark's move to new location
Another View: On the eve of the Eve: rehearsing the memories
Andy Lukkonen: Married
Stay
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Special Editions
Videos
Stay
Calendar
View Calendar
January
«
»
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Stay
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Stay
Classifieds
Place an Ad
View All Classifieds
Car & Truck Ads
Employment Ads
Garage Sales
Legal Notices
Merchandise Ads
Miscellaneous Ads
Pet Ads
Real Estate Ads
Service Ads
Stay
Search form
Search
41°
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Blast of blues - Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings will headline a New Year’s Eve concert in Grass Valley
Nevada Street: Construction starts soon; businesses still open
Making their voices heard: Two Auburnites share deportation fear
Q&A with Steve Geiger: Green jobs booming in Placer
Most Recent
Hillmen rally past Eagles to win 75th Arnett
Lady Falcons roll to Vitell tourney consolation crown
Lady Eagle grapplers shine at "Queen of the Hill" tourney
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Falcons bounce back to claim 3rd in Falcon Shootout
Blast of blues - Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings will headline a New Year’s Eve concert in Grass Valley
White out gala – a vibrant hello to 2017
Rockin’ grooves, infectious rhythms at Miners Foundry NYE bash
News
Snow in Auburn? Placer County? We have predictions
Placer County quakes after Hawthorne, Nev. bump in the night
Baseball, golf tickets on Placer supes’ gift list
Nevada Street: Construction starts soon; businesses still open
Making their voices heard: Two Auburnites share deportation fear
Q&A with Steve Geiger: Green jobs booming in Placer
Sports
Hillmen rally past Eagles to win 75th Arnett
Lady Falcons roll to Vitell tourney consolation crown
Lady Eagle grapplers shine at "Queen of the Hill" tourney
Falcons bounce back to claim 3rd in Falcon Shootout
THE MOMENT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR: Placer draws Del Oro in today’s epic Kendall Arnett title game
Placer, Del Oro take first round wins at the 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament
PHOTOS
GALLERY: Placer, Del Oro in 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament semifinals
GALLERY: Placer, Del Oro in 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament semifinals
GALLERY: 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament, opening round
GALLERY: 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament, opening round
GALLERY: Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament
GALLERY: Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament
GALLERY: Del Oro vs. San Clemente CIF bowl game
GALLERY: Del Oro vs. San Clemente CIF bowl game
In Sync performs ‘The Nutcracker’ Saturday
In Sync performs ‘The Nutcracker’ Saturday
GALLERY: Placer, Bear River at Duwaine Ganskie Memorial Tournament
GALLERY: Placer, Bear River at Duwaine Ganskie Memorial Tournament
Opinion
Another View: He clicked the Bic, and ignited an inferno in Newcastle
Another View: Why is it graceless to refuse a gift?
Hugging, library lovers, blood donation, music
Furor over prominent Auburn landmark's move to new location
Another View: On the eve of the Eve: rehearsing the memories
Andy Lukkonen: Married
Living
New Year’s Eve spectacular at Auburn's ‘Foothill Fillmore’
Blast of blues - Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings will headline a New Year’s Eve concert in Grass Valley
White out gala – a vibrant hello to 2017
Rockin’ grooves, infectious rhythms at Miners Foundry NYE bash
A tailor-made tart for brunch
Create a sweet and refreshing salad with an Asian flair
Auburn's Top 2017 Milestones
Moving a Monument Auburn 1976
Finley Street crash recorded in Auburn. See...
Plane Out of the Past Honors Auburn Woman
Two dead in Highway 49 North Auburn crash
Placer’s $22M North Auburn Pet Place: 10 Things...
Injury crash on Interstate 80 in Auburn
Coach Taylor doused after 2016 section title win
VIDEO: Placer vs. Center football
VIDEO: Del Oro football vs. Vacaville, 2016...
Upcoming Events
WALK IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE STICKS—DEC 31...
...
New Years Eve Blackout Skate and Canned Food...
...
Wine Tasting at Sip in Old Town Auburn
Sunday Jan 01, 2017
Live Music at Sip in Old Town Auburn
Sunday Jan 01, 2017
Sleep Train’s Pajama Drive for Foster Kids
...
Classifieds
Places to Work
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Places to Work
Handyman
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Handyman
DRIVER & STACKING- for firewood business
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Places to Work
FIREWOOD Seasoned Pine 1/2 cord $125 FREE
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Firewood
Auburn Gold Country RV Park offers daily,
-
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
RV Spaces
© Copyright Gold Country Media
Powered By: BCI Interactive