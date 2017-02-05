-Change Page-
Calendar
New Placer County sinkhole danger zone near highway secured
An afternoon of guitar greats - California Guitar Trio, Peppino D’Agostino at the State Theatre
Placer School for Adults ramps up career center
Media Life: 10 Shades of Auburn – A Sensory Pleasure Cruise
Auburnite asks council for immigration support
Meddlers: Bestselling author's book tackles race in America
Most Recent
New Placer County sinkhole danger zone near highway secured
Reader Input: Deserving better than Trump
Reader Input: Fake news in the AJ?
Reader Input: Why Hemphill Dam must go
Reader Input: Women marched, but what changed?
Another View: Tattoos of the skin and paper
Del Oro squeaks out league title in Dual against Folsom
Placer boys basketball team turns up the intensity in victory at Lincoln
Falcons soar over Bear River
News
Sports
PHOTOS
HEALTH HELP: Lifestyle Expo offers solar energy to organic eating
GALLERY: Woodcreek boys basketball vs. Del Oro, 2017
GALLERY: Woodcreek girls soccer vs. Del Oro, 2017
GALLERY: Placer, Del Oro in 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament semifinals
GALLERY: 75th Annual Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament, opening round
GALLERY: Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament
Opinion
Living
A Future Murderer Investigates a Murder
Outrageous Foresthill Bridge stunt
Truck crashes into power pole, knocks out...
Placer County's 'Black Hole'...
Storm water pummels Placer County bridges
Big spill on American River
American River a dangerous torrent of whitewater...
American River surging at confluence near Auburn...
Monster Storm 1986
Big Water on the American River near Auburn
Upcoming Events
Sleep Train’s Pajama Drive for Foster Kids
...
Pet Dental Month
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Wine Tasting at Sip in Old Town Auburn
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Live Music at Sip in Old Town Auburn
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Live Music with Forest Baily at Sip
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Classifieds
LAWNMOWER- Sears, Craftsman. $50 (530) 368-
-
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Lawn & Garden Equipment
HANDYMAN SERVICE All small jobs, 20 years
-
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Handyman
DISHWASHER Full-time AM shift Tuesday -
-
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Places to Work
DISTRICT MANAGER AUBURN CEMETERY DISTRICT
-
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Places to Work
FREE COUCH & CHAIR COUCH; blue denim, 3
-
Sunday Feb 05, 2017
Free Stuff
